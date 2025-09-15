Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,231 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

