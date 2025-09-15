Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 59,544 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $66.68 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

