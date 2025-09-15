Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ingredion worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 335,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

