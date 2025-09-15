Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $938.61 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

