Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,698 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 258,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $11,583,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $9,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

