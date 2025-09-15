Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of National Fuel Gas worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. LSV Asset Management increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $20,892,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $17,809,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

