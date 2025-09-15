Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of MGIC Investment worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

