Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,567 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of FTAI Aviation worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $171.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.65.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

