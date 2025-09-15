Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,482 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Addus HomeCare worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,134,691.95. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.