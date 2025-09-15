Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 175,832 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $81.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

