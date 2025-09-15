Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 23,364 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 242,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $125.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.