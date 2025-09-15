Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2%

CHTR stock opened at $263.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day moving average of $352.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

