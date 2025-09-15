Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 563,569 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,569 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in JFrog by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $49.94 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $67,032.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,499. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,511 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

