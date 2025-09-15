Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,723 Shares of Acushnet $GOLF

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,310,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 82,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 948,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Acushnet Stock Down 2.1%

GOLF stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

