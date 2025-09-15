Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,812 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Entegris worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

