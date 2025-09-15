Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 959 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $326.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock worth $85,353,674. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

