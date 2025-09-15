Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 98,999 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 892,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,219,408.09. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,371 shares of company stock worth $28,954,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6%

IBKR opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

