W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,004.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

