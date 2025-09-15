Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:WTS opened at $281.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $285.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTS

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.