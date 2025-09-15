Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WMK opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.49. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $90.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

