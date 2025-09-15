Westbourne Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westbourne Investments Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.02.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

