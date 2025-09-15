Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 8,945 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westbourne Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

