Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in August

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of WABF stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABF. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

