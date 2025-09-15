Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,188 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $58,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 972,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 180,143 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

