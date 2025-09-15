Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $980,712,097. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after buying an additional 6,357,753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.