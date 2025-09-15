Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Worthington Steel worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

WS stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

