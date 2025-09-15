XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 194.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of XPO opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.96. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

