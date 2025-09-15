ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $9.32 on Monday. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Get ZOZO alerts:

About ZOZO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.