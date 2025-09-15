ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $9.32 on Monday. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.
About ZOZO
