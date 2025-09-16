22,343 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,042,000 after buying an additional 767,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen purchased 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $50,669.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 252.96%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

