2,386 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

