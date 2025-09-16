37,500 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after buying an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 390,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in BioNTech by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 196,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 109,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.