379 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HDB opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

