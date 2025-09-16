5,355 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,556,000 after buying an additional 324,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE WPM opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.