70 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after acquiring an additional 628,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $57,432,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $438.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

