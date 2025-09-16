908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MASS. Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MASS stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 453.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 541.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

