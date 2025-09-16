974 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

