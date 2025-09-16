A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

