Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.