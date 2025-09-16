Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,463 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In related news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Western Union and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

