Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,372,000 after buying an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,848,000 after purchasing an additional 295,432 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,922,000 after purchasing an additional 697,234 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

