Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after buying an additional 1,126,013 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,289,000 after purchasing an additional 969,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $48,813,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $35,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $56,529.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 533,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,027.74. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $60,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,065.28. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,538. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

