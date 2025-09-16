Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,770 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 654,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 503,842 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.7%
ADPT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.