Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

