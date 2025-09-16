AECOM $ACM Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ACM opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

