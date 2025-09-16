AECOM $ACM Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

