Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.