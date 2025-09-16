AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $77,161,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

