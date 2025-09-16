Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.