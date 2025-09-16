Alkermes plc $ALKS Stake Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alkermes by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,483,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after buying an additional 301,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,689,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

