Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Blue Oak Capital LLC

Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

